Duo charged with robbing three including Russian woman

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of gang robbery involving three individuals, including a Russian woman, two weeks ago.

According to the first charge, deliveryman Muhammad Farhan Rosli, 30, and unemployed Mohammad Safikri Edi Warman, 29, are accused of robbing a 49-year-old Russian national, causing losses amounting to RM8,000. The alleged incident took place at Jalan Sejahtera, Wangsa Maju, at 6.15 pm on Dec 12.

For the second charge, the duo was accused of committing gang robbery against a 25-year-old local man, resulting in losses of RM1,500, at Jalan Tun Razak in KL City Centre at 6.30 am on Dec 14.

In the third charge, they are accused of robbing a Vietnamese man of a crossbody bag containing an American passport, USD380 in cash, and two mobile phones, at Jalan Landak, Pudu in Dang Wangi at 7.15 am on Dec 14.

All three charges are framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and shall also be liable to whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutors Joshua Tee Yee Khuan, Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin and Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf did not offer any bail on the grounds that the offence was non-bailable and that both accused had previous criminal records.

Lawyers Charanpal Singh and Aziz Hakimi Syah, representing Muhammad Farhan and Mohammad Safikri respectively, each appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that their clients have family dependents.

Judge Egusra Ali did not grant bail to both accused and set Feb 7 for mention.