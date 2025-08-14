Agilent Penang smart factory leads in Industry 4.0 with global recognition

KUALA LUMPUR: Agilent Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s smart factory in Penang has been named a global leader in Industry 4.0 by the World Economic Forum and McKinsey & Company.

The recognition highlights factories excelling in productivity, supply chain resilience, and talent development through cutting-edge technologies.

Agilent Penang achieved a 40% productivity increase and 48% reduction in delivery lead times by integrating AI and digital solutions.

The facility also lowered its environmental impact while enhancing workforce readiness for AI-driven manufacturing.

Only two Malaysian factories earned this distinction, positioning Penang as a hub for advanced manufacturing excellence.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow praised Agilent for balancing tech innovation with sustainability and social responsibility.

He noted the state’s leadership in adopting 4IR and setting national benchmarks for smart manufacturing.

MIDA CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid highlighted Agilent’s role in strengthening Malaysia’s semiconductor value chain.

He linked the National Semiconductor Strategy to industrial ecosystem growth, skills development, and infrastructure support.

The NSS aims to transform Malaysia into a global hub for advanced chip design, manufacturing, and R&D over the next decade.

Agilent’s Chow Woai Sheng emphasised human-machine collaboration as key to adapting to market shifts and unlocking new opportunities.

The company has upskilled 88% of its Penang workforce through digital training to support its 4IR transition.

Agilent also partners with Malaysia’s scientific community to advance AI applications in life sciences instrumentation.

These efforts aim to accelerate global discoveries and improve quality of life through innovation. - Bernama