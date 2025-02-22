Agong returns home safely after undergoing treatment abroad

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia has arrived safely in the country this morning, after undergoing treatment abroad.

According to a post uploaded on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook account, His Majesty’s special aircraft arrived at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Base in Subang at 7 am this morning.

Sultan Ibrahim’s arrival was received by the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Zailani Hashim, the Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini and Istana Negara officials.

“Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his appreciation to all the people who have prayed for His Majesty’s health,“ according to the post.

Earlier, Istana Negara, in a statement on Feb 18, said that Sultan Ibrahim had safely undergone conservative treatment for musculoskeletal pain (muscles and bones) abroad.