KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) has denied claims of abuse at its detention depot in Selangor, which went viral on social media today.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said that all detainees are managed in accordance with the set procedures.

He said that if any disciplinary breaches occur by detainees, action would be taken in accordance with the procedures once the offence is confirmed by the commander through an investigation under the Immigration Depot Management Regulations 2003.

“Internal checks at the Immigration depot revealed that there are no records of the alleged incident. The depot is also equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and no suspicious activity was detected,“ he said when contacted today.

“The public is urged to provide specific information through the department’s official complaint channels so that we can conduct investigations and take appropriate action,” he said adding that JIM will not compromise or protect any officer found guilty of misconduct.

Earlier, social media went viral with claims of abuse at the Immigration Depot in Selangor by JIM officers, after an individual alleged that their sibling, who works as an officer at the depot, witnessed an incident of abuse involving detainees.

Regarding the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to visit the Immigration detention depot, Zakaria said that it requires approval from the JIM Headquarters.