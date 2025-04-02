Ahmad Zahid confident BN will remain strong and relevant

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed confidence that BN will continue to move forward as a strong and relevant coalition that always prioritises the people and the nation.

In a Facebook post today, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and UMNO president, said that he believes this can be achieved through unity and unwavering dedication to the coalition’s cause.

“For the past 25 months, Barisan Nasional has not only played a crucial role in the Unity Government but has also been the backbone of stability.

“However, past successes do not guarantee a bright future. The real challenge is how we continue moving forward, delivering benefits to the people in the months ahead,” he said.

In the same post, Ahmad Zahid also shared about his pre-council session with BN Members of Parliament, Senators, and assemblymen in conjunction with the opening of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament yesterday.

He said the session aimed to strengthen unity and outline BN’s direction at this parliamentary sitting.