Ahmad Zahid offers condolences to family of six in Kedah tragedy

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended his condolences to the relatives of a family of six who were discovered deceased in a submerged car in Sungai Korok, near Jitra, Kedah.

Ahmad Zahid described the incident as deeply distressing, particularly as it involved young children.

“I was heartbroken when I heard the news about the tragedy that befell a family of six who were found in a submerged vehicle in Sungai Korok, Alor Setar this morning,“ he said in a Facebook post.

He urged the bereaved family to remain strong and called for prayers for the departed souls.

The Deputy Prime Minister also commended the efforts of emergency responders, including the fire brigade, police, and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), in handling the search and recovery operations.

The victims were identified as Mohamad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, his wife Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31, and their four children aged between six months and nine years.

The family had been reported missing since last Saturday before their vehicle was found in Sungai Korok. – Bernama