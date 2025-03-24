Ahmad Zahid praises Civil Defence Force’s commitment and dedication

KUALA LUMPUR: The commitment and dedication of the Civil Defence Force (APM), including its volunteers, in disaster management, public safety and humanitarian missions are highly valued, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a Facebook post today, Ahmad Zahid said that since its establishment more than seven decades ago, APM and its volunteers have been a pillar in ensuring the well-being of society.

“The role of volunteers not only eases burdens during disasters but also strengthens unity and community preparedness in facing future challenges.

“Continue to serve, continue to contribute to the nation,“ he said, while also extending his wishes for the 73rd Civil Defence Day celebration today.

Speaking on this year’s Civil Defence Day theme, “Volunteers and Civil Defence: The Core of National Well-being”, Ahmad Zahid said it reflects the importance of volunteerism in enhancing the country’s resilience.

“As the minister overseeing APM, I take great pride in seeing how this organisation continues to grow and remain close to the hearts of the people,“ he said.

World Civil Defence Day is observed on March 1 each year to honour civil defence personnel worldwide for their preparedness to protect the public in any situation.

In Malaysia, the celebration is even more meaningful as March is also designated as Civil Defence Month, culminating in the 73rd APM Anniversary celebration today.