Extreme heat and storms disrupt Club World Cup matches

SCORCHING temperatures and severe weather are disrupting the Club World Cup, offering a preview of potential challenges for the 2026 World Cup. As a heatwave grips the eastern United States, teams are adjusting tactics to cope with extreme conditions.

Borussia Dortmund kept substitutes in the dressing room during the first half of their match against Mamelodi Sundowns in Cincinnati to avoid exposure to blistering sunlight. Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca shortened training in Philadelphia, where temperatures hit 99°F (37.2°C).

Dortmund’s Niko Kovac highlighted the weather’s impact, stating, “This tournament will be decided by the team that adapts best to these conditions.” Teams are using ice baths, cold towels, and cooling breaks to manage heat stress.

A recent study in the *International Journal of Biometeorology* warned that 14 of 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup frequently exceed safe heat thresholds. Researchers urged scheduling matches outside peak afternoon heat.

Lightning delays have also plagued the tournament. Boca Juniors vs. Auckland City became the fifth match paused due to US safety protocols, which halt play if lightning is within 10 miles (16.1 km). Benfica’s game against Auckland faced a two-hour interruption.

National Weather Service expert Ben Schott noted that current conditions, though record-breaking, are typical for summer. “People should prepare for similar weather next year,“ he said. Improved forecasting since 1994 allows earlier storm detection, but Schott emphasized that thunderstorms remain common in North America.