Ahmad Zahid proposes BSN education loans for TVET students

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has proposed that Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) introduce an education loan scheme for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the initiative aims to help young people, particularly in rural areas, gain access to educational opportunities, including in TVET streams.

He said BSN is a strategic partner of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW), and this collaboration must be strengthened to improve the economic and living standards of the people, especially in rural areas, including in the field of education.

He suggested that BSN support rural education by offering simple education loan schemes for youths in rural areas, especially those pursuing TVET education or halal-related entrepreneurship.

“This effort could enhance human capital and contribute to the local economy,” according to the text of his speech at BSN’s 50th anniversary celebration here today, which was distributed to the media.

Apart from Ahmad Zahid, others present at the event held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) included Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and BSN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Awang Adek Hussin.

In the speech text, Ahmad Zahid also proposed that BSN introduce a Special Microfinancing Scheme for small entrepreneurs in rural areas, with KKDW assisting in identifying target groups such as rural women, youth and farmers.

He emphasised that strengthening the strategic partnership between KKDW and BSN is essential to empower rural economies and foster financial literacy among rural communities.

In his speech, Ahmad Zahid, who was BSN’s fourth chairman from 1995 to 1998, reminded BSN staff to perform their duties with excellence and dedication.

“The BSN family is very close to my heart. As a banking institution held in high regard and trusted by the people, every BSN member has a crucial role in delivering services with utmost dedication and sincerity,“ he added.