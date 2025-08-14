AI and green economy to impact 620,000 jobs in Malaysia by 2030

ALOR GAJAH: A TalentCorp study predicts that artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and the green economy will impact 620,000 jobs in Malaysia within the next three to five years.

Deputy secretary-general of the Ministry of Human Resources Sutekno Ahmad Belon highlighted the rapid growth of emerging sectors like high-tech manufacturing and smart logistics.

He stated that careers in these fields demand a mix of technical and soft skills, including critical thinking and digital literacy.

The Malaysia Critical Occupations List and MyMahir impact study confirm these skills will remain essential across industries.

Sutekno spoke at the closing of the YES! Rock the School programme at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka.

The event was officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, with key officials in attendance.

Sutekno emphasised the National Workforce Reform’s focus on future job analysis and lifelong learning.

The YES! programme has already benefited 13,000 students and 500 teachers nationwide.

Over 800 participants, including students and educators, engaged in career guidance and industry interaction.

The initiative helps students align their skills with industry demands through the MyMahir platform. - Bernama