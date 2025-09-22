AI now a national priority for Malaysia’s smart nation goal, says academic

PUTRAJAYA: Artificial intelligence has transitioned from a futuristic concept to a national priority within Malaysia’s development framework according to a leading academic.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Faizal Mohamed stated that Malaysia’s smart nation aspirations are guided by strategic initiatives including the National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap.

“These blueprints recognise that AI is more than a tool for efficiency,“ he said during the opening of the Smart Strategy for Smart Nation seminar.

Faizal emphasized that AI has become a transformative force integrated into daily life rather than remaining confined to research laboratories.

He identified significant challenges including data ethics, algorithmic bias, cybersecurity, privacy concerns, and equitable access to AI technologies.

“These are not only technical issues but deeply societal ones, requiring strategic, inclusive and ethical approaches,“ he added.

Faizal stressed that building a smart nation requires vision, governance, and collaboration beyond mere technological implementation.

He highlighted academia’s crucial role in developing Malaysia’s future workforce through research and curriculum development.

“Through research, curriculum development and critical inquiry, our institutions must nurture ethically grounded, socially conscious AI practitioners,“ he noted.

Industry leaders were recognized for their frontline role in practical AI adoption and business strategy integration.

Faizal called upon policymakers and civil society to ensure AI implementation empowers citizens and builds trust rather than creating division.

The two-day seminar served as a collaborative platform uniting thought leaders, innovators, academics, and industry experts.

Organized by UKM through the RHB-UKM Endowment, the event explored AI’s role in reshaping society and driving national progress. – Bernama