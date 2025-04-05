PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) has introduced AI-powered lung health screening to detect lung-related diseases among Malaysians at an early stage.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said it is one of the key efforts in the National Lung Health Initiative 2025-2030 that the ministry launched to strengthen prevention, screening, and treatment activities for lung diseases.

He said the use of AI in screening activities can result in greater effectiveness and accuracy compared to conventional X-Ray screening.

“With this AI capability, the incident detection rate is significantly improved,” he said at today’s media briefing session on Malaysia Lung Health Initiative 2025-2030.

He said these AI-generated lung health screenings are being carried out for targeted groups at seven health clinics nationwide, adding that the implementation cost is deemed affordable.

Among the health clinics offering AI-generated lung health screenings are Kok Lanas Health Clinic (Kelantan), Kajang Health Clinic (Selangor), Beserah Health Clinic (Pahang), Seberang Perai Health Clinic (Penang), and Pendang Health Clinic (Kedah).

“We will see a return on investment, which is not a large sum—just RM70,000 for seven clinics—and it is well worth it as the infections can be detected early,” he said.

He said the National Lung Health Initiative represents a novel approach integrating the control of communicable and non-communicable diseases and their risk factors.

“Lung diseases in Malaysia encompass both non-communicable and communicable diseases, which includes lung cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and respiratory infections such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, COVID-19, and influenza,“ he said.

Dzulkefly said the new approach would also focus on key risk factors, including smoking, exposure to environmental pollution, and workplace-related factors.

The programme will also combine the holistic efforts of various sectors, including the government, private sector, non-governmental organisations, and professional bodies, he added.