TAWAU: The government has allocated RM99 million for the construction of multi-class housing units at Kabota Camp here to enhance the comfort and well-being of its personnel, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the appointed contractor and the Public Works Department (JKR) have given assurance that the project can be completed by September next year.

“The ministry will closely monitor this project to ensure it is completed as promised by the contractor and JKR.

“This housing is crucial because we want our personnel to have proper and suitable accommodation for themselves and their families,” he told reporters after visiting the stingless bee honey project site and the construction site for additional Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) units at Kabota Camp today.

Also present was Army chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

Mohamed Khaled warned that contractors who fail to deliver development projects would face immediate termination, citing the recent dismissal of the Kukusan Camp housing project contractor.

Speaking at a separate event with Kabota Camp personnel, he acknowledged that existing military housing nationwide requires extensive maintenance.

“We are grateful that maintenance allocations have increased since the MADANI government took over. Previously, it was under RM100 million, but starting 2023, the Malaysian Armed Forces have been allocated RM400 million specifically for maintenance.

“This year, Kabota Camp alone received RM1 million for housing maintenance. The welfare of personnel remains a top priority,” he added.

He also said the ministry is currently implementing a programme to help retiring military personnel secure quality employment.

“We are working with several universities and the Department of Skills Development to offer qualifications to serving personnel. For example, those with SPM qualifications working in food services can now obtain diplomas through work experience.

“There is no cost involved because, for the first time, the government has allocated RM3 million to fund this programme. We will begin advertising the programme soon, which will offer around 10 to 15 job categories eligible for diplomas or skills certificates,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled added that personnel who retire at 41 or 42 years of age cannot rely solely on pensions, and the government is committed to ensuring they secure well-paying jobs to support their families.

“All these efforts reflect our appreciation for the service and sacrifices of our uniformed heroes,” he said.