AI serves as assistance to journalists, not replacement

PETALING JAYA: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly prominent role in the news media landscape, offering innovative tools to boost efficiency and support media employees in their daily tasks.

While Malaysian journalists recognise the benefits of integrating these tools into their routines, many also stress the need to preserve human creativity and editorial judgement in news delivery.

For Hendra Winarno, a journalist with Utusan Malaysia, AI has proven to be a valuable companion in handling everyday work.

“Many routine tasks can be done faster with AI. For example, checking emails, writing reports or searching for information. It saves time and reduces stress,” said the 26-year-old reporter when contacted by theSun.

While he acknowledged AI’s contributions to the creative side of journalism, he cautioned against excessive dependence on it.

“You have to be careful too, do not simply rely on AI alone because it could lead to mistakes, especially when using incorrect data.”

Hendra said AI’s true value lies in its ability to enhance learning and promote skill development among journalists, making the job more engaging.

A reporter from an English-language daily, who asked to be identified only as D, described AI as a powerful tool that acts as a support system rather than a replacement.

She said AI tools help her work more efficiently, especially when time is tight, by handling the more tedious aspects of journalism, such as transcribing interviews, translating speeches and fact-checking.

“AI does not write my stories; I do. But it frees up my time so that I can focus on crafting stronger narratives and asking sharper questions. It enhances my workflow but it does not replace it.”

D warned that while AI can speed up processes, it lacks emotional intelligence and cultural nuance, which are crucial to delivering compelling journalism.

“I always double-check the facts, re-frame the tone and ensure the final product reflects a human perspective, not a machine’s,” she said.

National Union of Journalists Malaysia secretary-general Teh Athira Yusof said while there are risks and challenges tied to the use of AI in journalism, the technology also offers opportunities that should not be overlooked.

She added that the union is open to working with the soon-to-be-established Malaysian Media Council to develop guidelines regulating AI use in the local

media industry.

“We hope that, with the media council, more guidelines could be issued. The union is ready to offer assistance on the matter in the future.

“There is a need for the ethical use of AI within journalism as the technology should not replace the talent, skill and creativity possessed by journalists. These are qualities that must be recognised and valued. This is important as it also secures better welfare for journalists working in the industry,” she said in a WhatsApp reply to theSun.

She noted that several established media organisations in Malaysia have begun incorporating AI into their operations.

Teh warned that human oversight remains crucial to maintaining public trust in the media, citing a recent controversy involving AI-generated content related to the Malaysian flag.

“If newsrooms are using AI, it must be done with proper checks and balances. We have seen improper use of AI with the flag issue. News organisations must be transparent in how they use AI. It should assist, not replace, the editors and journalists who are working hard on the ground.”