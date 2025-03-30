KUALA LUMPUR: Aidilfitri provides an opportunity for Malaysians to appreciate the value of diversity that shapes the nation and the spirit of unity among the people, said Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

He hopes that the joyous celebration, shared by all Malaysians, will further strengthen the spirit of unity, love, and harmony among them.

“Hari Raya is a symbol of strong unity in our multiracial and multicultural society, just as we celebrate Deepavali, Chinese New Year, and other festivals.

“It serves as a space for us to appreciate the strength that comes from diversity and to embrace the beauty of being united as one Malaysia MADANI family,“ he said in a statement today.

The Sungai Buloh MP also said that the MADANI Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, consistently prioritises and upholds the interests of all communities, as this forms a strong foundation for fostering harmony and unity.

He said that although Malaysians come from different religious, cultural, and social backgrounds, this does not prevent them from living as one people who respect and understand one another.

“This is the beauty of Malaysia that we cherish, where we live together in peace and harmony. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, maaf zahir dan batin.

“May we continue to succeed in fostering unity and harmony while spreading the spirit of love and compassion for one another,“ he said in extending Aidilfitri greetings.