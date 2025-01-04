SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Army has transferred the investigation into one of its personnel who allegedly assaulted a woman driver on Jalan Persiaran Senawang 4, three days ago, to the police.

Army Chief, General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, said the army is closely monitoring the case and takes any behaviour that could tarnish its image seriously.

“The individual is still under investigation. I dare not speculate or comment further. Let the police conclude the investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din reported that the 35-year-old soldier had been released on police bail, with the case referred to the Bukit Aman police headquarters.

The man was arrested after allegedly assaulting the 28-year-old woman, causing bruising on her right rib and swelling on the back of her head.

The incident occurred around 10.15 pm when the woman, driving a Perodua Axia, could not avoid the man’s wife, 34, and their 7-year-old daughter, who suddenly crossed the road, resulting in minor injuries to both.