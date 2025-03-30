KLUANG: Aiming to make Raya attire more affordable for the B40 and low-income groups, Chinese couple, Chee Sur Wing, 32, and Rita Too Wan Er, 31, are selling festive outfits for as little as RM50 per pair.

According to Chee, this is the second year they have offered raya attire at such an affordable price, and they plan to continue the initiative, due to the overwhelming response. Last year alone, they successfully sold around 10,000 pairs.

He shared that their collection includes Baju Melayu Cekak Musang and Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga (Johor-style), as well as Baju Kurung and Baju Kebaya for women - all priced at RM50 per pair and available in sizes up to 7XL.

“Despite the RM50 price tag, we prioritise quality, particularly in fabric and stitching. We use satin and Como Crepe fabric, combined with high-quality thread, to ensure durability and long-lasting wear,” he said.

“Following the overwhelming response last year, we opened orders earlier this year, starting in January, with around 20,000 pairs produced,” he told Bernama, recently.

Chee, who sells under the ‘Pahlawanku’ brand, said that raya collection is exclusively available in Kluang and its surrounding areas, as he prioritises helping those in his hometown first.

Currently, the raya collection is sold at his shop in Kluang town for pre-orders, and at the Aidilfitri bazaar in Kluang for ready-made pieces in various sizes.

“This year, we are also offering a family package for four at RM180, which includes a pair of adult men’s and boys’ Baju Melayu, as well as a pair of adult women’s and girls’ Baju Kurung or Baju Kebaya.

“In addition, we have a variety of kurtas starting at just RM15,” he said, adding that the idea to sell affordable Raya attire was inspired by a Malay acquaintance.

Chee and Too are also actively involved in charity work, through collaborations with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and people’s representatives. Their commitment to giving back extends to hiring single mothers as part-time workers, to help produce the festive outfit collection.