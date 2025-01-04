THE devastating gas pipeline saw a total of 112 individuals, 49 houses and countless property impacted by a gas pipeline fire, caused by a leak, at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, this morning.

Amidst the brave Selangor Fire and Rescue Department personnel and police officers risking their lives to save others during the fire, a couple of firefighters also managed to save a dog in distress earning praise from netizens.

In a video posted by Pang Lima Sungai, today, two rescue personnel discover the poor animal left in the house porch.

The white-coloured dog was found visibly dishevelled with soot from the fire covering its face and body.

The Bomba personnel proceed to leash the dog, before placing it on a canvas-like material and carrying it away to safety alongside the police officer.

It is learnt that the dog’s owner had been rushed to hospital following the fire incident.

Many netizens took the opportunity to thank the firefighters for their efforts.

Facebook user Shamini Devi Thangavelu said: “Terima kasih abang abang.”

While another Facebook user Pat Lmc said: “Fantastic job by the abang bomba and police to save this dog. Poor fellow must have been in shock having been out in the compound and felt the searing heat.”

Meanwhile, Shah Alam Fire station volunteer firefighter Datuk Ken Foo Kwok Sing said his team rescued two dogs, three hamster and a hamster from affected houses within the Taman Harmoni residential area, located several metres from the inferno site.

According to Malay Mail, Foo said the dogs would be brought to a nearby vet for treatment, with their respective owners are urged to contact the hotline at 012-6088871 to claim their pets.