Aidilfitri festivities cut short for Putra Heights fire victims

KUALA LUMPUR: A joyous second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri turned into a harrowing experience for a woman still in postnatal confinement when she was shocked by the sight of bright orange flames and a raging fire behind her home.

Mastura Mohd Shaari, 33, said she and her family were getting ready to visit relatives when a gas pipeline about 100 meters from their home in Kampung Sungai Baru exploded, sparking a massive blaze.

Her husband, Li Siraat, 45, immediately contacted the fire department.

In a state of panic, the couple and their six children fled their home and drove to Mastura’s mother’s house, leaving in such haste that their youngest child did not even have time to be dressed.

“Even after driving a distance away, we could still feel the heat from the fire,” she told Bernama at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Putra Heights Mosque.

Mastura, who fled with only the clothes on her back, said officers from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) at the PPS were attentive to her health condition and the well-being of her one-month-old baby.

“Alhamdulillah, everything is sufficient here. Aid was provided, which was a relief as my child had no clothes when we escaped,” she said.

The gas pipeline fire at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, yesterday took nearly eight hours to be fully extinguished, leaving a crater 32 feet deep and approximately 70x80 feet wide at the site.

Currently, 13 out of 111 victims are in the red zone, 55 in the yellow zone and 43 in the green zone.

A total of 529 victims have been relocated to two PPS, of which 485 people from 110 families are in the Putra Heights Mosque hall, while 44 people from eight families are sheltering at the Subang Jaya City Council Multipurpose Hall (Camelia).

Another victim, Norsyalida Abdul Wahab, 50, said she initially took shelter with her paralysed child at the Putra Heights rest and service area (R&R) but was relieved upon learning about the Putra Heights Mosque PPS.

“We are fine here. There is enough food, even surplus, and the officers are very caring. Doctors frequently check on my child, so there are no issues,” said the single mother.

Lorry driver Mohd Azmi Ab Wahab, 48, said he had just completed his night shift and had to abandon plans to return to his hometown in Jengka, Pahang, after becoming one of the incident’s victims.

“I remember the fire suddenly erupting. The heat was intense, and I fell off my motorcycle. I ran for my life, leaving my bike behind.

“At that moment, my only thought was whether I would survive. Thankfully, my wife and children had already returned to Pahang earlier, so I only had to worry about my own safety,” said Azmi, who suffered burns on his left hand.