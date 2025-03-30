KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 172,331 vehicles were recorded to have entered Terengganu since Friday, through the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2) and federal roads bordering Pahang and Kelantan, in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebrations.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said the highest number of entries was recorded via LPT2, with 152,331 vehicles.

“We also recorded the entry of 20,000 vehicles via federal roads, namely in Kuala Kemaman, Terengganu from the direction of Kuantan; and the Jertih border in Terengganu from the direction of Pasir Puteh, Kelantan.

“The highest number of entries was recorded on LPT2 yesterday (Saturday), with 65,975 vehicles,“ he told reporters after the Ops Selamat 34 Aidilfitri at the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza (Gemuruh Toll) here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairi said 260 police personnel, including in districts, have been deployed throughout Ops Selamat, which is from March 29 to April 3, with 25 hotspots (traffic congestion areas) and 21 blackspots (accident-prone areas) identified statewide.

“We have identified six hotspots Kuala Terengganu; Besut (five); Marang (four); Kemaman (three); Dungun (three); Hulu Terengganu (two); and Setiu (two).

“As for the blackspots, we have identified six in Marang; Besut (four); Kuala Terengganu (three); Setiu (three); Kemaman (two); Hulu Terengganu (two); and Dungun (one),“ he added.