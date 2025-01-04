SUBANG JAYA: A temple in Persiaran Harmoni in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya here has been used as a temporary location to house victims of the gas pipeline fire in Jalan Putra Harmoni Putra Heights, Subang Jaya to receive initial treatment.

Bernama’s observation found that victims from various races were taken by authorities and members of the public to the Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple near here, which is located near the fire department’s operations centre.

Around the temple, victims with minor injuries such as burns, cuts and breathing difficulty were given initial treatment by Ministry of Health personnel.

The victims were then taken by ambulance to the hospitals in Serdang, Cyberjaya and Putrajaya.

Members of the public, mostly residents of the affected areas, also joined hands to help control traffic on several routes to facilitate the movement of fire engines, police and ambulances in and out of the scene.

USJ 9 Al Falah Mosque through a post on its Facebook page also informed that the management agreed to open the mosque for residents to rest and seek temporary shelter.

According to the post, victims can contact the mosque or go directly to the mosque for any assistance.

Meanwhile, another two mosques, namely Nurul Iman Mosque and Putra Height Mosque, were used as temporary evacuation centres (PPS) to accommodate victims affected by the fire.

A total of 112 victims and 190 houses were affected in the incident with 63 people sent to the hospitals in Cyberjaya, Serdang and Putrajaya for further treatment.

In addition, 49 more victims received initial treatment at the Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple in Subang Jaya.

At 8.10am this morning, the Fire and Rescue Department received a call regarding a fire at the gas pipeline at Jalan Putra Harmoni Heights and a total of 78 firefighters with 22 assets including 10 FRT engines, four EMRS units, five Water Tanker units, one HAZMAT unit, one BA Tanker unit and one ALP unit were deployed to the location to carry out firefighting operations and rescue victims.

So far, no deaths have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.