KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major expressways has been reported to continue to be moving slowly yesterday night due to a rise in the number of vehicles heading out of the city centre, as city dwellers return to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

An Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said that the North-South Expressway (PLUS) for both the E1 and E2 northbound routes, as well as on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) were all experiencing slow traffic.

“Traffic on the PLUS E1 route is reported to be slow heading north from Sungai Buloh to Bukit Tagar, Slim River to Sungkai, Tapah to Gopeng, Kuala Kangsar to Changkat Jering, and Perai towards Bertam.

“Meanwhile, on the PLUS E2 route, slow traffic is also reported on the stretch from Senai Utara towards Sedenak,” he said when contacted by Bernama today, adding that the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) E33 heading east was also experiencing congestion from Greenwood to the Gombak Toll Plaza.

“On the KLK Highway, traffic is slow eastbound from the Gombak Toll Plaza to Bentong, while traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 remains smooth,” he said.

The official PLUS Traffic X account also reported an accident at Kilometre (KM) 452.7 northbound from Sungai Buloh to Rawang (S), although no lanes are blocked and traffic is under control.

In KELANTAN, traffic flow on several major federal roads in the Gua Musang district has been reported to be smooth until 10 pm today.

Gua Musang police chief, Supt Sik Choon Foo, said that the road at the Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis border was filled with vehicles and movement was controlled, despite ongoing rain.

“We expect an increase in vehicles around midnight or early morning. Road users, especially those on the Paloh-Chiku route, are advised to drive cautiously at night to avoid accidents, as there are many cattle roaming in the area,” he said.

He also urged road users to exercise more patience while driving during the festive season and to avoid any altercations in the event of an accident, advising them to report to the police station to file a report.