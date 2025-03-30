Aidilfitri takes pride in his name and its meaning

SEREMBAN: Many people have unique names, but for Aidil Fitri Zainal Abidin, his name is more than that -- it is a source of identity, pride and joy.

The self-employed 42-year-old, fondly known as Aidil, said his late mother, Mazni Abdul Hamid, named him Aidil Fitri as a token of gratitude for his birth on a day of victory for Muslims. He was born on 1 Syawal 1983 at Tuanku Jaafar Hospital here.

“My name is more than just a name -- it represents something that brings joy to people. Whenever someone hears my name, they immediately think of celebration, happiness and togetherness, so I should be proud of it.

“Of course, when I was in school, I used to feel shy because my name was associated with the festive season, but over time, I got used to it. Even now, my friends still tease me, saying I celebrate Aidilfitri every day,“ he said.

Aidil Fitri told reporters this during a breaking of fast event with the Negeri Sembilan UMNO Liaison Committee here yesterday, which was attended by Foreign Minister and UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He also shared that his three children now face a similar situation, as their father’s unique name often becomes a source of playful teasing among their friends.

However, Aidil does not see this as a negative thing. Instead, he takes it as an opportunity to teach his children to embrace and be proud of their distinctive name.

“I always remind my children that this name carries great meaning. Not everyone has a name that makes people smile when they hear it. This is a uniqueness, not a weakness. Even Tok Mat (Mohamad Hasan) often jokes about my name,“ said the UMNO Youth chief of Taman Bahau Branch.

Recalling the story of his birth, Aidil Fitri said his late mother told him she felt labour pains after performing the Aidilfitri prayers on 1 Syawal. Aidil Fitri, the third of seven siblings, was born at 5 pm that day.

“At the time, my late father, Zainal Abidin Abdullah Zaid, wanted to add ‘Mohd’ at the beginning of my name, while my late grandmother suggested ‘Syawal’. After some discussion, they finally decided on Aidil Fitri,“ said the Paroi native.