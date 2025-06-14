KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia will hold discussions with the government to select a journalist whose name will be featured on one of its aircraft as a tribute to the fraternity’s contributions to the nation, as announced during the HAWANA 2025 celebration today.

AirAsia co-founder and Capital A Bhd chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the name will be chosen by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

“It will be launched at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 once the name has been selected,“ he said after attending the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration at the World Trade Centre today.

Earlier, Fernandes said he had long envisioned naming the carrier’s aircraft, and chose to launch the initiative at HAWANA 2025.

In addition to the journalist’s image and customised liveries, the aircraft will also include onboard materials highlighting the local media landscape for passengers.

Regarding the mechanism for media personnel in Malaysia to apply for the 50 percent discount, Fernandes said AirAsia will set up a dedicated webpage, and the discount may be redeemed using a special voucher issued by the Information Department (JaPen).

Earlier in his speech, Fahmi announced that accredited media practitioners holding JaPen-issued press cards would be entitled to a one-off 50 percent discount on return airfares to 57 ASEAN destinations.

The initiative is part of a strategic collaboration between the Ministry and AirAsia in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship.

He added that bookings will be open until Dec 31, 2025, for travel between April and September 2026. Further details, including the booking mechanism, will be announced by JaPen soon.