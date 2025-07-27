Airline ‘Allstars’ unite to foster furry companions

PETALING JAYA: It is always admirable when people go out of their way to care for stray animals.

Such unsung heroes can be found at AirAsia RedQ, the airline’s headquarters located at KL International Airport 2 in Sepang.

Tucked in a corner of the RedQ car park is DogQ, a doghouse that is home to a group of stray dogs rescued several years ago.

These animals are cared for by a team of volunteer staff known as the DogQ committee.

The group comprises more than 20 employees, also known as “Allstars”, aged between 24 and 48, hailing from various departments across the organisation.

“We have volunteers from security, engineering, government relations, communications, IT, people and culture, and marketing,” the committee told theSun.

The initiative began in 2016, when they found a mother dog and her pups wandering around the RedQ construction site.

“At the time, the mother dog was lingering in the area and was fed by staff who visited the site.

“She was later hit by a truck and killed, leaving her four puppies to fend for themselves,” the group said.

Moved by their plight, the employees proposed adopting the pups to AirAsia co-founders Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

Both men supported the idea and even contributed personal funds to build DogQ, which has since been the home of the canines.

The dogs were named D7, AK, QZ and FD, after flight codes.

“FD passed away in 2020 due to cancer. Her three siblings, two males and one female, are being cared for by our volunteers.”

The committee nurtures good behaviour and social skills in the dogs.

They coordinate tasks through a WhatsApp group, discussing who would feed and walk the dogs each day.

“They get one big meal daily and are walked in the evenings after work.

“For us, the walks are fun too, they keep us active and give us something to look forward to,” the volunteers said.

Asked what they like most about the animals, the volunteers replied: “They are truly lovable dogs. No matter how tired they are, their tails wag nonstop when they see us.

“Seeing them after a long day at work lifts our spirits.”

Each dog has its own personality.

AK, the alpha, may look tough but is actually a softie who lives for pats and hugs.

QZ is the peacemaker of the trio, with food and sleep topping his list of priorities.

As for D7, he is treated carefully by the group. Having undergone stomach surgery as a puppy, he is smaller than his siblings and a fussy eater.

The volunteers said they feel lucky to have the three furry companions around and jokingly remind the dogs that they are lucky to be part of the airline too.

“Airasia has always championed mental well-being and work-life balance. DogQ is a testament to the out-of-the-box initiatives the company embraces for its staff.

“We feel fortunate to be part of the Allstar family and thank our leaders for instilling the value of compassion, whether towards people or animals.”