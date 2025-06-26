AKM launches Ekspresi Merdeka video contest for Malaysia MADANI theme

PUTRAJAYA: Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia (AKM) has launched the Ekspresi Merdeka creative video contest, themed Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni, as part of the 2025 National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations. The competition, open from June 5 to August 8, invites Malaysians to showcase their patriotism through innovative video submissions.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced that state-level winners will advance to the national finals, set for September 13. “This contest aims to inspire Malaysians to celebrate independence with creativity,“ he said during his weekly press conference. Details are available on AKM’s official platforms.

Fahmi, also the MADANI Government spokesperson, highlighted additional activities like interactive nationhood sessions and lucky draws during state-level prize ceremonies on August 23-24 and the national finale. The initiative involves collaboration with entities such as the Ministry of Education, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, and Mydin Hypermarket.

The Malaysia MADANI theme, announced earlier this month, will guide this year’s National Day (August 31 in Putrajaya) and Malaysia Day (Penang) celebrations.