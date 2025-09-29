AKPS foils RM1.3 million frozen meat and chicken smuggling attempt

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency successfully prevented a smuggling attempt involving frozen meat and chicken worth approximately 1.3 million ringgit at Pasir Gudang Port.

Authorities conducted separate inspections from September 17 to September 24 leading to the seizure of three containers.

A statement from the agency revealed the first container held 27,816 kilogrammes of frozen pork from the United States, Poland and Vietnam.

This initial seizure on September 17 had an estimated value of 898,919 ringgit.

Subsequent inspections on September 18 and September 24 uncovered two more containers with frozen chicken pieces from Thailand.

The second container contained 26,856 kilogrammes of frozen boneless chicken breast valued at 228,276 ringgit.

The third container held 26,136 kilogrammes of the same product worth 222,156 ringgit.

All seized items lacked the required import permits from the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services.

The agency confirmed that importing agricultural products without these permits violates Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011.

Offenders face severe penalties including fines up to 100,000 ringgit or imprisonment not exceeding six years.

The agency emphasised its commitment to strict enforcement at all national entry points.

This ongoing effort aims to ensure food safety and full regulatory compliance for all imported products. – Bernama