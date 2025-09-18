Alarming rise in sexual crimes sparks call for action

PETALING JAYA: Police recorded 1,300 cases of sexual crimes – including rape, incest, molestation and harassment – between January and April this year involving individuals aged 18 and above.

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the figures raised serious concerns about public health and moral values among today’s younger generation.

She stressed the urgent need for stronger sexual health education and preventive measures to curb such offences.

“Violence against women takes many forms – physical, sexual, economic, psychological and emotional – and often happens discreetly, whether in personal relationships or within institutions. The government has enforced the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022 and established the Anti-Sexual Harassment Tribunal (TAGS), giving victims a faster and more affordable route to file complaints and seek compensation,” she said at the Federal Territory-level Skuad Waja Siswa programme yesterday.

The initiative underscores the Madani government’s commitment to raising awareness, particularly among university students, while aligning with the Women, Peace and Security action plan. Skuad Waja serves as a platform to protect women’s well-being and spread awareness on violence-related issues.

Noraini said the programme highlights the urgency of combating violence, especially against women and supports nationwide campaigns to address these crimes among students.

Skuad Waja is a volunteer network that mobilises communities against violence towards women. As of August, it has drawn 339,198 members nationwide, including 263,158 women and 76,040 men.