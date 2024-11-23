ALC fashion Gala aims to promote rich cultural heritage of ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Ladies’ Circle (ALC) Fashion Gala: Threading ASEAN Unity through Kebaya and Sarong hosted by the ALC yesterday aims to promote the rich cultural heritage of ASEAN while fostering regional unity through fashion, culture and cuisine.

Thailand’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Lada Phumas, stated that the event’s initiative arose during discussions on the ASEAN Ladies Circle’s (ALC) programme of activities after her appointment as ALC President for the 2024-2025 term.

“After ALC Thailand’s maiden project, ‘The Taste of Thai’, which was successfully hosted in July this year, it has been our ambition to organise a meaningful event dedicated to promoting understanding among ALC members.

“It also as well as to reflect the full support of ALC and ASEAN embassies in Kuala Lumpur for Malaysia’s upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, as well as Malaysia’s appointment as the Chair of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Culture and Arts (AMCA) during 2024 - 2026,” she said in her speech at the event held at Dewan Siti Hasmah, PUSPANITA, Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

She added that besides reflecting the unity and richness of the region’s cultural heritage through the traditional attires which symbolise grace, resilience and local respect, the theme of the event ‘Threading ASEAN Unity through Kebaya and Sarong’, could not be more fitting and timely.

“It is also an opportune moment to honour the multi-national nomination by five ASEAN Member States, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore of the iconic Kebaya for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity listing in December 2024,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Patron of ALC Kuala Lumpur, Datin Seri Raja Salbiah Tengku Nujumudin said she hopes the fashion gala will further foster the unity of ASEAN through this common heritage.

“It is my sincere hope that yesterday’s ALC Fashion Gala not only will rekindle the love and appreciation of our rich cultural heritage and create awareness of the beauty and traditions but also will further foster the unity of ASEAN through this command heritage,” she said.