Algeria, Uruguay to join ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Algeria and Uruguay are set to become the newest signatories to ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC), marking another milestone in the bloc’s diplomatic outreach.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, confirmed the development during the opening of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

“The principles of ASEAN are being embraced well beyond the region,“ Mohamad stated, underscoring the treaty’s expanding global influence.

The TAC, established in 1976, serves as a legally binding framework promoting peaceful coexistence and cooperation among nations. With Algeria and Uruguay joining, the total number of signatories will rise to 57.

The ongoing meetings, held under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, carry the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’. The TAC remains a cornerstone of ASEAN’s diplomatic strategy, reinforcing its role as a platform for fostering regional and international stability. - Bernama