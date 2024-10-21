Alif Teega‘s cases for misapropriation of “infak” funds to be jointly heard in Shah Alam

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today ordered the case of social media influencer Mohd Hazalif Mohd Hazani, better known as Alif Teega, who is charged with two counts of misappropriation of Funds collected for “infak” (charity), involving more than RM60,000, to be transferred to the Shah Alam Sessions Court.

Judge Azura Alwi decided on this after allowing an application by Deputy Public Prosecutor Julaila Jamaludin for the case to be heard jointly with 10 other charges made against Mohd Hazalif.

Lawyer Mohd Shahrullah Khan representing Mohd Hazalif, did not object to it.

Azura then set this Wednesday (Oct 23) for mention and ordered the bail amounting to RM50,000 to be extended.

Last Sept 20, Mohd Hazalif, 30, was charged with dishonestly misappropriating RM36,047.35, which was collected for “ iftar” (breaking of fast) in Makkah, Syria and Palestine, at a bank in Jalan Kerinci, Gerbang Kerinci Lestari here on April 26.

The second charge was for dishonestly misappropriating RM27,558.13 which was collected for the “Jom! Sertai Infaq Daging Qurban” programme at the same bank on June 15.

The charges were framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code (Act 574) which provides a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, whipping and fine if convicted.

On Sept 23, Mohd Hazalif and his wife, Aisyah Hijanah Azhari, 26, were charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court with 10 counts of misappropriating funds amounting to RM1.52 million collected for charitable activities, including food for the poor in Makkah and Madinah, aid for flood victims in Kelantan and Terengganu and Raya clothing for orphans.