Budget 2025 shows gov’t serious about enhancing fields of R&D, science

GEORGE TOWN: Budget 2025 shows that the Federal Government is serious about enhancing the field of research and development (R&D) as well as the development of science and technology in the country.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang said the R&D funds had been raised to RM600 million compared with RM510 million previously under the Ministry of Higher Education and Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

“Overall, MOSTI received an allocation of RM1.2 billion. So, I feel that this is a positive development,” he told reporters after officiating the International Symposium on Biopolymers (ISBP) 2024 organised by Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) here today.

Commenting on the four-day symposium, which began yesterday, Chang said Malaysia faced constraints in commercialising R&D projects due to industry players and the government sector having difficulties forging collaboration.

“We are trying to improve it and this symposium will bridge the gap where we have academia like USM working with industry players as well as government agencies to connect the dots,” he said.