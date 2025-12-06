KUALA LUMPUR: For Inspector Intan, the motivation to endure one of the most gruelling training programmes in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) came from a deeply personal place - her parents.

The eldest of five siblings said it is the desire to enable her parents to really enjoy their golden years without worrying about the future of their family that kept her going throughout the physically and mentally demanding Basic Close Protection Security Course Series 1/2025, conducted by the PDRM’s elite Special Actions Unit (UTK).

“Every time I feel like giving up, I think of my parents. I believe I can provide for them and allow them to just stay home and enjoy life,” said the 29-year-old officer from Bagan Serai, Perak.

Speaking to reporters after the UTK Beret Award Ceremony and the closing of the course at Bukit Aman today, Insp Intan beamed with pride as the only female trainee to complete the four-month elite programme - a milestone proving that women too can withstand the rigours of top-tier police training.

The ceremony was officiated by Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director (Operations), DCP M.V. Sri Kumar.

Insp Intan shared that her interest in joining UTK began after watching a montage of the special unit during basic police training at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in March 2024.

“After completing the training at Pulapol, I served as an investigation officer at the Jerantut District Police headquarters for a month before deciding to enrol in this course. I’d be lying if I said I never felt like quitting, but the support and encouragement from my male colleagues helped me push through,” she said.

Also among the 36 graduates awarded the prestigious UTK beret were 24-year-old identical twin brothers, Constables Faiz and Farhan, from Bachok, Kelantan. Both of them, of course, credited their achievement to a shared goal and unwavering sibling support.

Farhan, who previously served with the Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department, said he joined UTK to test his own limits after working for three years as a police driver.

“My twin and I had planned to join the police force since our SPM days...and after three years in service, we decided to take on the UTK challenge,” he said.

Faiz added that having his twin brother alongside him during the toughest moments of training kept him going.

“Of course, there were days when I wanted to throw in the towel and just give up, but having my twin right beside me gave me strength again. We supported and motivated each other through everything,” he said.

A total of 36 trainees received their UTK berets today, marking their successful completion of the elite training course and formal induction into PDRM’s most highly skilled special forces unit.