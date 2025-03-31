PETALING JAYA: The Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) enforcement officers carried out a raid on foreign vendors and business premises around Bandar Sultan Suleiman in Port Klang.

In a Facebook statement, the council stated the operation was carried out by the council’s enforcement and licensing department on Saturday (March 29).

The department inspected eight foreign vendors, six local vendors, and one business premises operated by foreigners.

“On Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad 39, three foreign vendors were caught selling traditional cakes and one foreign vendor was selling fruits.

“Additionally, in front of Block 21, the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) Apartments on Lintang Sultan Abdul Samad 1, four foreign vendors were caught selling vegetables, seafood, clothing, pants, and food.

“Meanwhile, on Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad 38, there was a foreign-owned restaurant, and six local vendors were selling shoes, men’s accessories, and clothing,“ it said.

Following the raid, MBDK officer fined six individuals while nine items were seized under the council’s by-laws.