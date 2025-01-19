Alleged extortion case: JKDM to take strict action against officers

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) will not protect its officers found to be involved in an alleged extortion case at a factory in Kapar, Selangor.

In a statement today, the department said it always takes seriously every allegation of misconduct or integrity violation, including corruption involving its personnel.

Previously, a video showing several individuals allegedly identifying as customs officers raiding a factory in Kapar, Klang, and extorting RM150,000 in cash went viral on social media on Dec 30 and Jan 14.

The video also showed a copy of the police report and CCTV footage, believed to be related to the incident.

JKDM said it would fully cooperate with the police to ensure a transparent and thorough investigation into the case.

“Any action against the personnel involved can only be determined based on the outcome of the police investigation.

“JKDM remains committed to carrying out its responsibilities with integrity and ensuring that the public’s trust in the department is always upheld,“ read the statement.