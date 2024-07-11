Allocation for establishing Malaysian Media Council to be spelt out soon - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry will detail the estimated allocation for establishing the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) through a Cabinet memorandum in the near future, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said a starting fund would be used for the MMC’s early operations before it can operate with its own funding.

“For this purpose, the Pro Tem Committee has prepared a long-term financial plan aiming to secure funds from other sources,“ he said when winding up the Supply (Budget) Bill 2025 debate at the policy stage for the ministry.

The establishment of the MMC aims to develop and implement a code of ethics on reporting that will strengthen the journalism profession in the country and ensure more responsible news reporting by the media.

Previously, Fahmi mentioned that the MMC Bill is expected to be tabled during this Dewan Rakyat session.

He said the government always supports the principle of media freedom and guarantees citizens’ right to freedom of expression as outlined in Article 10, Clause 1(a) of the Federal Constitution to ensure an effective and smooth system of checks and balances.

However, he noted that freedom of expression is not absolute; it must be exercised responsibly and ethically, considering the diverse cultural and religious landscape that shapes Malaysian society.

“The openness of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in leading the Unity Government and giving the green light to MPs, politicians and even university students to criticise the government is seen as further promoting the concept of freedom of expression.

“However, criticism must be constructive, supported by data and facts to uphold the spirit of seeking and establishing the truth, and not intended to insult, incite, provoke, defame, disparage religion or beliefs, or spread lies,“ he said.

In response to an interjection by Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) regarding the issue of some media companies failing to pay Employees Provident Fund contributions and wages to their employees, Fahmi said this matter is on his priority list for review.

“The reality is to ensure freedom of speech and freedom of the press; we want freedom of the press, but the press is not free’. I am issuing a stern warning to all company owners: there is no concept of seeking (political) protection,“ he said.

The Lembah Pantai MP added that in conjunction with the recent Deepavali celebration, he had requested that the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) reach out to some Hindus to provide contributions through the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA fund.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that among the proposed initiatives under the MADANI Creative Youth Programme are the Human Capital Development Programme, which aims to benefit 6,000 skilled youths through 120 organised programmes, and the hosting of university leagues or short film competitions among youth communities at public and private universities or colleges.

The initiative includes efforts to cultivate an appreciation for film among youth, aiming to develop 1,800 young people knowledgeable in the creative industry and who possess strong character and a passion for local films. It also involves developing Film Communities (Film Clubs), which serve as a platform for local communities, especially youth, to gather, socialise and discuss films.

In response to Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam), who called for tighter censorship of song lyrics, Fahmi stated that songs played on radio stations, which hold Content Applications Service Provider (CASP-I) licences, are subject to the Content Code overseen by the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF).

“However, songs played on digital platforms like Spotify, Joox and others are not subject to the Content Code, as they are not CASP-I licence holders.

“The authority of the Complaints Bureau and CMCF is also limited to CASP-I licence holders, as the Content Code is a voluntary industry code and compliance is optional for entities which are not licence holders,“ he said.