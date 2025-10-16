Altantuya’s father granted leave for judicial review of police probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has granted leave to the father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu to initiate judicial review proceedings against the police.

Dr Shaariibuu Setev seeks to compel authorities to investigate an additional affidavit and statutory declaration made by former police officer Azilah Hadri.

Judge Datuk Aliza Sulaiman approved the application after the Attorney-General’s Chambers indicated no objection.

Senior Federal Counsel Nurhafizza Azizan conveyed the Attorney-General’s non-objection stance during proceedings.

The court has scheduled case management for October 31.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo represented Altantuya’s family during the hearing.

Shaariibuu filed his application on August 25 naming five respondents including the Inspector-General of Police and Attorney-General.

His application challenges the respondents’ failure to inform him about the investigation status regarding Azilah’s documents.

Azilah Hadri’s additional affidavit dated September 24, 2024, and statutory declaration dated October 17, 2019, were used in his death sentence review.

Both documents contained Azilah’s claim that he received orders from ‘higher authorities’ for a ‘covert operation’ to kill Altantuya.

Shaariibuu seeks a mandamus order for investigation completion within one month if it remains ongoing.

He also requests another mandamus order for detailed investigation updates within seven days of any court order.

The applicant further demands to be informed if investigators decide on ‘No Further Action’ regarding the case.

On October 10, 2024, the Federal Court commuted Azilah’s death sentence to 40 years imprisonment and 12 cane strokes.

The Federal Court allowed Azilah’s review application which referenced the controversial documents.

Altantuya Shaariibuu was murdered in 2006 in a case that has drawn international attention.

The judicial review represents the latest development in the long-running legal saga. – Bernama