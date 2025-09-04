AMMTC crucial for ASEAN cooperation against transnational crime

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has emphasised the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime as a crucial strategic platform for regional cooperation against complex crime threats.

He stated that AMMTC brings together ministers to discuss, coordinate, and strengthen collective efforts in combating transnational crime.

Saifuddin Nasution highlighted that regional security and stability require the joint commitment of all ASEAN member states rather than individual efforts.

As this year’s ASEAN chair, Malaysia demonstrates leadership in reinforcing regional cooperation through hosting the meeting.

The minister noted that transnational crimes include organised crime, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, terrorism, and extremism.

These crimes often lead to further illegal activities such as narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, and money laundering.

AMMTC has served as the cornerstone of ASEAN cooperation in addressing transnational crime since its inception in 1997.

The five-day meeting will take place in Melaka from September 8 to 12, organised by Malaysia’s Home Ministry.

With the theme of inclusivity and sustainability, Malaysia aims to ensure discussions yield relevant outcomes impacting regional security and public well-being. – Bernama