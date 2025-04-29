PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) analysis of video clips allegedly involving a corruption scandal linked to several Sabah state assemblymen over mineral mining licensing is expected to be completed within a week.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that forensic reports on the 10 viral video recordings had been obtained, but the agency still needed time to thoroughly examine all the evidence before making any decisions.

“I expect it (analysis results) to be ready in about a week. I’ve asked for updates; I’ve been pressing my officers too because I don’t want this matter to be delayed,” he told reporters after attending the Southeast Asia Anti-Corruption Conference 2025: Recalling Jakarta Statement here today.

Azam said the review process takes time due to the volume of recordings involved, and MACC wants to ensure the investigation is carried out fairly and thoroughly.

“Everyone is asking why it’s taking so long. But we have to understand, this involves 10 videos, not just one. So we need to examine them very carefully.

“We must be fair. Otherwise, there will be parties questioning whether the forensic work was impartial. So we need to do it properly,” he said.

Recently, several video recordings allegedly showing conversations involving bribery between certain individuals and several Sabah lawmakers related to mineral licensing in the state went viral.

Meanwhile, the whistleblower behind the scandal today submitted nearly 300 pages of fresh evidence to the MACC.

His lawyer, Mahajoth Singh, said it includes witness names, WhatsApp conversations, call logs, documents, and a mobile phone containing original chat records.

He said a new video was also provided, adding to the nine previously released.

“We have instructions (from MACC) to serve further evidence. This is in furtherance of the nine videos as well as the 50-page statement that was given,“ he said to reporters outside the MACC headquarters today.

Mahajoth said the new evidence paints a clear money trail involving proxies and alleged abuse of power, including a clandestine share transfer.