Angkasa approves RM255m for nine high-impact cooperative projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The 39th ANGKASA delegates’ general meeting (MAPA) today approved an allocation of RM255 million to implement nine high-impact business projects set to benefit both the cooperative community and the general public.

Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (ANGKASA) president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah said the projects include the establishment of a cooperative-owned digital bank, food security initiatives, the development of affordable housing and the production of dairy products.

“Our goal is for cooperatives not only to remain relevant but to become major players in critical economic sectors such as food security, digital financial services and affordable housing.

“This RM255 million allocation aims to unlock greater potential and positioning cooperatives to be more competitive and sustainable,” he told reporters after the meeting, held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

The meeting also saw elections for ANGKASA’s top two leadership posts - president and deputy president.

Abdul Fattah retained his position after securing majority support from delegates, while Associate Prof Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Abdul Razak Shaik was elected as deputy president for the 2025-2028 term.

The annual meeting brought together 4,898 cooperative delegates from across the country to deliberate on key resolutions, the strategic direction of the national cooperative movement, and action plans to strengthen the standing of Malaysian cooperatives at both domestic and international levels. - Bernama