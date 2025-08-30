Another mild tremor hits Segamat this morning

SEGAMAT: Segamat was once again hit by a mild earthquake tremor measuring 2.7 this morning.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, the earthquake occurred at 7.29 am, with the epicentre detected about two kilometres northwest of Segamat, Johor, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“The tremors may have been felt in surrounding areas. MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the situation closely from time to time,” read the statement.

Within eight days, four quakes were previously recorded in Segamat, on Sunday at 6.13 am, measuring 4.1; Wednesday at 8.59 am (3.2); Thursday at 7.56 pm (2.5); and yesterday at 4.24 am (3.4). - Bernama