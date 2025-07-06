Another suspected criminal killed in police shootout in Sungai Petani

SUNGAI PETANI: Police shot dead another suspected criminal involved in armed robberies during an operation in Bandar Puteri Jaya.

The 34-year-old man, believed to be part of a gang responsible for multiple violent crimes, was killed in a shootout with authorities.

Acting director of Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department, Datuk Fadil Marsus, confirmed the incident occurred at 7.50 pm. He stated that the suspect resisted arrest, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

“This was a coordinated operation involving multiple police contingents. The suspect had over 30 prior criminal records and was linked to armed robberies, gangsterism, and drug trafficking since 2022, causing losses of nearly RM6 million,” Fadil said.

Authorities recovered a pistol and other items from the suspect. He was also connected to recent armed robberies in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Perak.

Fadil reiterated the police’s commitment to aggressively pursuing violent criminals, particularly those using firearms. The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

This incident follows another shootout in Jitra a day earlier, where two suspects were killed near the North-South Expressway. - Bernama