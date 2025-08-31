Anwar arrives in Tianjin for SCO summit to strengthen Malaysia-China ties

TIANJIN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here this evening to begin a four-day working visit to China after attending National Day celebrations in Putrajaya earlier today.

His aircraft landed at Tianjin Binhai International Airport at 5.27 pm where he and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail received a red carpet welcome with a 36-member guard of honour.

The couple was welcomed by Malaysian Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad, Chinese Agriculture Minister Han Jun, Tianjin Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference chairman Wang Chang Song and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

Anwar is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Prime Minister and his wife proceeded directly from the airport to the summit’s gala dinner hosted by Xi at the Tianjin Meijiang Convention Centre.

Anwar will deliver remarks at the SCO Plus Summit on Monday in his capacity as ASEAN chair, highlighting Malaysia’s commitment to positioning both the country and ASEAN as dynamic trade and investment hubs.

Malaysia’s participation demonstrates efforts to deepen ASEAN-SCO relations and promote its bridging role between member states for advancing cooperation in trade, economy and other mutually beneficial areas.

The Prime Minister will deliver a public lecture entitled “Sovereign Interdependence: Building a Shared Future in Asia” at Tianjin University, China’s oldest modern university.

His Beijing engagements include a courtesy call on President Xi at the Great Hall of the People followed by a bilateral meeting with Premier Li Qiang on September 2.

Premier Li will host a dinner reception in Anwar’s honour at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Anwar is scheduled to attend the Victory Day Parade in Tiananmen Square on September 3 marking 80 years since the end of World War II.

He will hold business engagements with top Chinese investors and founders of multinational companies in both Tianjin and Beijing during his visit.

This marks Anwar’s fourth visit to China since assuming office in November 2022, reflecting strong bilateral ties since diplomatic relations began on May 31, 1974.

China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years since 2009, with two-way trade valued at 484.12 billion ringgit in 2024 representing 16.8% of Malaysia’s total global trade of 2.879 trillion ringgit.

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz. – Bernama