Anwar: ASEAN to act as one on US tariffs

BUTTERWORTH: Malaysia will leverage its strong ties with the United States, Europe, China and ASEAN to seek a resolution to the US retaliatory import tariffs, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said ASEAN member states had also agreed to coordinate efforts to address the tariff issue collectively.

“This is important because we are not acting solely as Malaysia, but as a united ASEAN bloc,” he said.

“We hope that through discussions and negotiations, both on behalf of Malaysia and ASEAN, we can resolve the tariff issue as effectively as possible.”

He was speaking at the Aidilfitri MADANI 2025 celebration with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at the PICCA Convention Centre @Arena Butterworth, Penang.

Also in attendance were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, and other state leaders.