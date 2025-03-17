Anwar backs proposal to cap PM’s tenure at 10 years

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim backed a proposal to cap the PM’s tenure at 10 years but said he will need to engage with all parties to secure two-thirds majority in Parliament to change the constitution.

“There’s a proposal to limit the PM’s term to 10 years, something I fully support,” said Anwar.

“We’re working on getting all parties to back this,” he said at the 18th DAP National Congress yesterday.

Meanwhile, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said in his speech that the party wants the government to amend the Federal Constitution within 24 months to limit the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years.

He added that this was part of Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto in the last general election and it must be fulfilled.

Anwar said changes must, however, be approached carefully and not rushed.

He added that history and experiences of other countries, including Poland and the Czech Republic, must be studied as there had been instances where rushed reforms led to failure.

“What sets us apart from the previous administration is that we are firm in implementing reforms and committed to reform decisions to the point where some fear they could be detrimental.

“Those who support reform are often seen as impatient to see changes happening. I want to stress that reform is unlikely to succeed if executed hastily or too abruptly.

“History shows that no revolution succeeds if its leaders are reckless in implementing changes.”

Anwar also dismissed claims that the government is weak or has been compromised.

He said the current administration’s policies are inclusive and aimed at strengthening national institutions.

“On Saturday, I was at a congress organised by Mara to discuss the grievances of the Malay Bumiputera community, and its future.

“Today, I am at a DAP congress and it shows how complex it is to govern a country with diverse races, religions and policies.

“However, one fundamental principle remains – our policies must be consistent. The Madani government must represent the people’s aspirations, touching the pulse of all Malaysians.”

Anwar also stressed that whoever had benefited from various government programmes should play his part in giving back to the nation and its people.

“This is a new approach (of paying forward), to instil confidence that under the Madani government no one is sidelined.

“I want everyone, including Malays, Chinese and Indians, to understand that our engagement with DAP is about elevating the nation, strengthening institutions of governance and ensuring democratic accountability.”

He said in just two years, the government under his leadership had improved financial and economic governance.

He cited the Fiscal Responsibility Act as an example, highlighting that the prime minister must present economic projections in Parliament.

“Any constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority and input from the Council of Rulers before being brought back to Parliament.”

He acknowledged that the process takes time but reaffirmed the government’s commitment.

“We are not backing down.”

Anwar said the government had maintained complete non-interference in the judiciary since taking office nearly two years ago.

“Can anyone name a single case where we have meddled? Has there been even one

ruling where I pressured a judge? Absolutely not!”

He said while the government does not influence judicial decisions, it is essential to ensure that those appointed to the bench are competent, independent and free from corruption or conflicts of interest.

Anwar added that no one is above the law, including the prime minister, ministers or the chief justice.

He said reforms must be implemented carefully to protect the integrity of the legal system and the nation’s constitutional principles.

“As leaders, we will honor the trust placed in us by staying true to our core policies and values, without compromise.

“This nation will continue to uphold democracy and justice, ensuring that no one is marginalised or discriminated against.

“That is our unwavering commitment. The Madani government is here to serve and stand by the people.”