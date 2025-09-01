Anwar calls for sovereign interdependence to build Asia’s resilient future

TIANJIN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called upon Asian nations to pursue sovereign interdependence to promote global stability and build a resilient shared future.

He emphasised that Asia’s strength lies in preserving sovereignty while maintaining openness toward one another.

Anwar cautioned against using globalisation’s flaws to justify exclusionary blocs or economic fortresses.

Such approaches would only deepen divisions and risk leading to stagnation, he warned.

Malaysia proposes sovereign interdependence as standing tall without standing apart, he stated during his public lecture at Tianjin University.

Nations can remain fully sovereign in choice, voice, and destiny while staying open to trade, investment, talent, and technology flows.

Independence and interdependence should be viewed as complementary rather than opposing concepts, he stressed.

Today’s world requires designing interdependence that empowers states rather than undermining them.

Interdependence should fortify sovereignty rather than dilute national autonomy, giving nations confidence that connectivity multiplies resilience.

He cited Chinese Admiral Zheng He’s historical voyages that connected Melaka with Africa and Arabia through gifts and exchanges without conquest.

Such traditions reflect a distinctly Asian model of engagement based on openness and mutual respect.

Asia bears special responsibility in shaping the next global chapter as the engine of global growth and technological advancement.

The region must resist fragmentation into blocs and choose cooperation over coercion with bridges over barriers.

Under Malaysia’s chairmanship, ASEAN has adopted inclusivity and sustainability as guiding themes.

China has a unique role as a civilisational power whose choices will shape regional openness, stability, and inclusiveness.

The region looks to Beijing for both economic dynamism and confidence in Asia’s open, stable, and diverse future.

Middle powers like Malaysia must act as bridges and remind major powers that restraint and reciprocity anchor peace.

Asia’s future rests on steadiness, confidence to act without haste, and patience to give every nation needed security space.

Holding fast to this spirit will allow Asia to move forward with dignity and assured global placement.

The lecture titled “Sovereign Interdependence: Building A Shared Future in Asia” was part of his engagement with students and academics.

This event occurred during his four-day working visit to Tianjin and Beijing beginning August 31. – Bernama