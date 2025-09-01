Hector ruled out, Hong Wan handed chance with Harimau Malaya

HARIMAU Malaya have suffered a setback ahead of the September international window after naturalised midfielder Hector Havel was ruled out due to a heel injury.

Head coach Peter Cklamovski confirmed the development, saying the 29-year-old had to be sidelined following medical advice.

“Hector has been ruled out with a minor issue with his foot.

“His situation is not ideal for him, so our medical team made a decision for him to recover at his club,” he told a press conference today.

Cklamovski added that Hector’s absence opens the door for Johor Darul Ta’zim midfielder Nathaniel Shio Hong Wan, who was previously placed on the standby list.

“Last camp was the first time I worked with Hong and his mentality is strong.

“He’s got the talent, he’s got the attributes to be a good player, so I’m looking forward to him connecting with a national team programme,” he said.

The Australian coach said all players called up reported for duty today, except striker Rodrigo Holgado and defender Gabriel Palmero.

Rodrigo is expected to join the squad on Wednesday, just a day before Malaysia face Singapore in an international ‘A’ friendly, while Gabriel is scheduled to arrive tomorrow. – Bernama