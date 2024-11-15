Anwar calls for stronger partnerships to ensure no one is left behind in fast-paced digital age

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called for stronger partnerships between governments, industries, and communities to unlock opportunities in the digital space, ensuring no one is left behind in the age of fast-paced digital advancement.

The prime minister emphasised the need for Malaysia to work together through ASEAN on matters such as the ASEAN green initiative and the joint digital agenda to complement each country’s strengths and address common challenges.

“Malaysia is committed to driving sustainable growth, including during the Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

“I also called for stronger partnerships between governments, industries, and communities to unlock opportunities in the digital space, ensuring no one is left behind in the age of fast-paced digital advancements,” he said in a post on X after attending the “Opportunities and Challenges in the AI Revolution” forum session at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO’s Summit in Peru.

Anwar is on an official visit to Peru, which includes his participation in the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from Nov 14 to 16. It is his first visit to South America since taking on the position of prime minister in 2022.

Malaysia is one of the 12 founding economies of APEC.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said Malaysia seeks to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly for inclusive growth and overcoming the digital divide.

He said the government is developing a framework for AI-related innovation and inclusion.

“I also emphasised the need to train and improve the skills of young professionals in AI to fulfil industry needs and accelerate progress and digitisation.

“There is also a need for a multifaceted approach to apply AI, including investments in green energy, water conservation, and reforming bureaucratic regulations to be more responsive to investors,” he said.

Anwar added that although there will be disruptions from AI, full focus will be given to education and training to create the right conditions for future success.