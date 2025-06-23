Anwar calls on Sarawak PKR to strengthen party’s grassroots

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the Sarawak leadership line-up to continue strengthening the party’s grassroots following the recent party elections in May.

The Prime Minister said PKR’s grassroots strength must be embraced, reminding those who won in the election not to be arrogant but instead to work together with all parties, including those who lost.

“Each of us has our own role and strength to continue serving the people.

“Building the party in the Land of the Hornbills is no easy feat, but with collective determination, KEADILAN can certainly establish a firm footing,” he said in a Facebook post after a meeting with the Sarawak PKR Leadership Council yesterday.

Anwar added that the mandate given to the leadership was not an absolute right, but a major responsibility that must be carried out with honesty and sincerity.

“Power and position are not licences for comfort or abuse of trust. All leaders must uphold integrity, be transparent in their actions, and always prioritise the people’s interests,” he said.