Anwar condemns Israel labelling GSF activists as terrorists

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described Israel’s allegations labelling Global Sumud Flotilla activists as terrorists as insolent.

He stated that the GSF’s voyage to Gaza constituted a humanitarian mission to assist Palestinians oppressed by the Zionist regime.

Anwar emphasised that the Zionist regime represents the true terrorist entity in reality.

He questioned the credibility of the accusations by pointing out that GSF participants carried no weapons and harmed no one.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the activists transported essential supplies including food, drinks, and medicine to Gaza.

He firmly rejected the terrorist label by asking how humanitarian workers delivering aid could be considered terrorists.

Anwar characterised Israel’s statement as completely insolent and unfounded.

His comments came in response to video footage showing Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir making the allegations.

Ben-Gvir had accused the detained GSF activists of being terrorists in his remarks.

The Prime Minister spoke to reporters after performing Friday prayers at Al-Khadijah Mosque in Lembah Pantai.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he had received information that the Malaysian volunteers in the GSF mission remain strong-spirited despite being in Israeli detention.

He said they had made significant contributions in raising global awareness of Zionist atrocities.

“Although some say they did not make it to Gaza, it must be understood that they are confronting a brutal occupying regime.

“What they are going through has opened the eyes of hundreds of millions around the world. They sacrificed, braving the waves at sea, facing uncertainty over their safety, and even had all their phones thrown into the sea,” he said.

Yesterday, Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby confirmed that 23 Malaysian activists had been detained by Israeli forces after communications were cut off and visuals showed their detention.

The detained Malaysians are singer Heliza Helmi and her sister, Nur Hazwani Afiqah, who were aboard the Hio; Nurfarahin Romli and Danish Nazran Murad (Grande Blu); singer Zizi Kirana (Huga); Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil (Alma); Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiduddin and Rusydi Ramli (Sirius).

Razali Awang (Inana); influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin, also known as Ardell Aryana (Mikeno); PU Rahmat, Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar and Norazman Ishak (Estrella); Zainal Rashid and Ustaz Muhammad (Fair Lady); as well as Muhammad Hareez Adzrami (also known as Haroqs), Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli and Taufiq Mohd Razif (Free Willy).

The GSF, comprising more than 500 activists from 44 countries, sailed towards Gaza as a symbol of solidarity and an effort to break the Israeli blockade.

The humanitarian mission drew global attention with the participation of international figures, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon and Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela. – Bernama